IMPHAL: Trucks, transporting essential goods in Manipur, have been given security cover by the armed forces to ensure their hassle-free movement.

The armed forces are providing security cover to these trucks so as Manipur do not face shortage of essential goods.

Army and Assam Rifles along with the state government, Manipur police and central armed police forces are working in close coordination to assure protection to vehicles carrying such goods.

“…stock of essential supplies in the state was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels which resulted in planning movement through NH 37,” a defence source stated.

Aerial surveillance by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Cheetah helicopters are being conducted along national highway 37 in Manipur to ensure unhindered movement of trucks transporting essential goods.

Furthermore, personnel of the central reserve police force (CRPF), Manipur police and other central armed police force (CAPF) are ensuring security of civilian vehicles plying on NH 37.

The trucks carrying essential goods are also accompanied by Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of the Manipur police and CRPF.

It may be mentioned here that recent violence in Manipur claimed over 70 lives and thousands displaced.

Around 10,000 army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore normalcy in Manipur.