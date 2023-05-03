IMPHAL: Ahead of the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Manipur on Wednesday, maximum security measures have been taken up across the state capital Imphal.

House-to-house combing operation were being carried out with the verification of around 200 persons in about 100 houses in the northern parts of Imphal near the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

On Tuesday, the police, besides scanning the sensitive places near the two Universities – Dhanamanjuri University and Manipur University, also carried out the door-to-door verification of persons at different parts of Imphal West district.

The police, including commandos, and Imphal West district police also carried out the verification drives at sensitive areas adjacent to the Dhanamanjuri University such as Thangmeband Meishnam leikai, Ngakabam leikai, and Hijam leikai, under the supervision of the superintendent of police, Imphal West district Dr S Ibomcha launched the operations.

However, no one was arrested in the operations for the day.

According to official sources, Vice President Dhankar will arrive in Manipur capital Imphal from Assam on Wednesday and then he would visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal where he will interact with students and faculty of the university.

He will conclude his trip with a visit to the Manipur University, also in Imphal.

He will interact with faculties and scientists of various central institutes across the country from there.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and Union MoS for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will accompany Dhankar to the two programmes, sources added.

