Imphal: Manipur Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh has ruled out any possibility of “foreign hands” behind the persistent attacks on the Security Forces at Moreh township which lies on the Indo-Myanmar border on the Indian side in Manipur.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that with the investigation on so far, there is no evidence from the neighbouring country (Myanmar) in the attacks carried out on the security forces at Moreh.

During the violence, 11 security personnel mostly the special commandos of the Manipur police were injured.

Singh said that the departmental report received so far indicated that attacks were made on the security forces by state-based militants.

He also informed that the attacks were carried out using highly sophisticated weapons that included rocket-propelled grenades.

The attacks were reported by the armed militants between December 30, 2023, and January 2, 2024, at Moreh.