IMPHAL: The Manipur government has approved the venue for the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will be led by Rahul Gandhi.

The Manipur government, on Wednesday (January 10), said that it has allowed the Congress to flag off its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with “limited participants” from Imphal East district.

Manipur government approved the venue for the flagging off of the proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14 albeit “with a limited number of participants”.

The approval by the Manipur government came eight days after the Congress approached it for flagging off the Yatra from Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal.

An order issued by the Imphal East district magistrate’s office said: “Only flagging off of the Yatra with a limited number of participants is hereby allowed on January 14 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order.”

“The number and name of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take up all necessary precautionary measures,” the order added.

Earlier, Manipur government had declined to issue ground permission for launching Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district scheduled on Sunday (January 14).

Manipur Congress president and senior Congress MLA K Meghachandra, who along with a team of party leaders, met chief minister N Biren Singh at his office on Wednesday (January 10) morning, said that the latter informed them that his government could not give permission citing law and order situation.