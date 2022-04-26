IMPHAL: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday, reviewed the aspirational district programme at Chandel district in Manipur.

Chandel district in Manipur is located near the India-Myanmar border and is placed under the 115 aspirational districts of India.

The union minister first inspected the Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centre at PHC Komlathabi in Chandel and interacted with the doctors and healthcare workers.

The union minister lauded the efforts of the staff to provide excellent service to the people of the district and urged them to carry forward their good works.

In a meeting at Chandel DC’s office, Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed works under the aspirational district programme with the DC and other senior officials.

The union minister directed officials to continue the rapid transformations seen in the district and said that Chandel is becoming an important contributor to India’s growth story.

He also directed formation of dedicated teams to monitor works of every department which are to be reviewed weekly by the DC.

Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “I am certain that with the amount of work being implemented, Chandel will soon emerge as one of the leading districts in India. I thank the focus and dedication of Manipur CM N Biren Singh, which is taking the district to greater heights.”

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal further added, “Aspirational district Chandel in Manipur will soon be one the most visible districts of the country.”