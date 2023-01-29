Imphal: A Right to Information (RTI) activist has been arrested in connection with the killing of a BJP leader in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Manipur police on Saturday night arrested RTI activist and lawyer Wahengbam Joykumar, 53, from his residence at Wangkhei Hijam Leikai in Imphal East district.

Police said the RTI activist has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of the Manipur BJP ex-servicemen cell general secretary (Convenor) Laishram Rameshwor Singh.

The BJP leader was shot dead by Ayekpam Keshorjit, 46, in board daylight on January 24 at Kshetri Leikai in Thoubal district.

W Joykumar was picked up in relation to his Facebook posts regarding the killing, the police said.

A Kishorjit, the prime accused of the case, surrendered to the police along with the weapon, on the same day of the incident.

His accomplice Ricky Pointing, 24, was also arrested on the same day.

After producing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thoubal on January 25, they were remanded to judicial custody till February 6.

In a complaint lodged with Manipur DGP, Ayekpamongbi Laishram Ningol Romila Devi claimed that her husband Keshorjit had a verbal altercation with L Rameshwar during his visit to Thoubal to inquire about the selection of PMKSY beneficiaries.

Rameshwar was hired by a former Nodal Officer of PMKSY.

As the altercation shot up, Rameshwar showed his gun and threatened to shoot him.

She also claimed that her husband was an RTI activist and he shot L Rameshwor in self-defence.