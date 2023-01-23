Imphal: Manipur police resorted to firing in the air and bursting tear gas shells to disperse a mob, which obstructed a police team from carrying out operations against drug smugglers in Imphal East district.

Trouble started on Sunday evening when a team of police reached Kshetrigao Yumkhaibam in Imphal east district in search of drug peddlers.

A large number of the police team consisting of women constables, personnel of Porompat police station, Imphal East reserved line, and Imphal East commandos went to carry out the nocturnal operation at the house of one Md Abit Khan (28) at Kshetrigao in Imphal.

Police said local people gathered in the area and obstructed the team from launching an operation against the drug peddlers.

Imphal East District SP M Pradeep said on Sunday at around 9.30 pm launched an operation against drug trafficking.

“Police fired in the air and hurled tear gas shells to disperse the mob. However, the situation is under control now and adequate forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order,” he said.

During the last three days, police during their operations against drug smuggling have arrested three suspected drug peddlers in the area.

The arrested persons namely Md Hellanupddin Khan (42), Md Wasim khan (20), Md Sajiz khan (35), Md Rafi, (34), and Md Abdul Rahaman (40) were booked under the NDPS Act and they are in police custody for further interrogation.

Earlier on Friday also, a team of police was attacked by a mob injuring three cops and damaging two police vehicles during an operation against drug smugglers.

A team of Imphal East district police led by ASP (Ops) Kh Herojit along with the executive magistrate who went there to conduct a raid in a drug-related case registered at Porompat police station had to come back due to protests by locals.