Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha has said Tripura is being used as a corridor for trafficking narcotics to Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Briefing reporters, following a high-level meeting on narcotics smuggling and national security in Guwahati on Saturday, CM Saha said measures would be taken to increase surveillance along the state’s borders.

“Narcotics are being sent to Bangladesh from Myanmar via Tripura’s border with Assam and Mizoram, despite all-out effort to stop drug smuggling,” he said.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was attended by chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of northeastern states.

“This is for the first time, the Union home minister held a meeting on drug trafficking with chief ministers and DGPs of the Northeast. He made it clear that the country will not allow its soil to be used for narcotics smuggling,” CM Saha said.

Highlighting Tripura’s effort to make the state drug-free since 2018, Saha said his government has made highest drug seizures, including heroin, brown sugar, ganja and yaba tablets.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe 19 cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.