IMPHAL: A BJP leader in Manipur was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday (January 24).

The deceased Manipur BJP leader has been identified as Laishram Rameshwar Singh.

Singh was the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the Manipur BJP.

The Manipur BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at his residence in Thoubal district at around 11am on Tuesday.

Manipur BJP leader Laishram Rameshwar Singh sustained bullet injuries on his chest.

He was immediately rushed to the Raj Medicity hospital at Imphal in Manipur.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police at Imphal in Manipur have arrested the driver of the vehicle that the miscreants used to carry out the killing.

However, hunt is on to nab the other miscreants involved in the killing of the Manipur BJP leader.