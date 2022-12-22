IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has announced an ex-gratia from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of the Noney bus accident.

The Manipur government has banned school excursions with immediate effect till January 10, 2023.

The death toll in the accident at Old Cachar Road near Longsai area in Noney district of Manipur has risen to 11.

All the deceased are female students of a school, who were on a study tour.

The Manipur CM went to the hospitals where the injured students were being treated and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the victims.

Meanwhile, the kin of those seriously injured will be given Rs 1 lakh each and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Expressing shock over the loss of lives in the bus accident, the Manipur CM said, “I met the families of the students who passed away in an accident at Old Cachar Road. I extended my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and gave assurance that a sum of Rs 5 lakh each from CM’s Relief Fund will be extended to them.”

He also wished speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The Manipur CM visited at the RIMS, JNIMS, and Raj Medicity hospitals where the injured studenta are being treated.

The students, who were travelling in the ill-fated bus, were of the Thambalnu Higher Secondary School in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Two female teachers of the school also died in the accident, hospital sources said.