IMPHAL: At least two militants of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were nabbed by the police in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The two PLA cadres were held at the gate of the state government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Acting on a tip-off, the police commandos trapped the 2 PLA men at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, the Manipur police informed on Wednesday.

Both the militants were arrested while they were coming to the hospital for serving monetary demand letters, the Manipur police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both the arrested militants were working under one self-styled Major Roberson alias Chourjit.

The arrested PLA cadre were identified as Lourembam Bhumeshwor Meitei and Kangabam Sanatomba.

Both the arrested militants hail from Imphal East district of Manipur.

They were later handed over to the Porompat police station in Manipur for necessary actions, the police said.