IMPHAL: As many as seven girl students died on the spot and over 40 others were injured after a school bus overturned along old Cachar Road near Longsai area in Noney district of Manipur.

Ten of the injured students are stated to be in serious condition.

The bus, in which the students of the Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yairipok (Thoubal district of Manipur) were traveling, overturned after the driver lost control of it, the police said.

The students went on an annual study tour to Khoupum in Noney district of Manipur in two buses.

The bus occupied by the girl students met the accident near Longsai area of Manipur, around 55 km from the state capital Imphal, the police said.

Out of 40 injured students, 14 of them were rushed to the Region Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, and 26 to the Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal.

Manipur education minister Th Basantakumar rushed to the spot.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also rushed to the RIMS and Raj Medicity and inquired about the health condition of the injured students.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying schoolchildren at the Old Cachar Road today. The SDRF Medical team and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone on the bus,” said Manipur CM Biten Singh.