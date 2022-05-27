Rights activists Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip, who was arrested in Delhi, has been brought to Imphal in Manipur.

Haokip was taken to the Imphal west police station after arriving in the capital city of Manipur.

Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip was arrested in New Delhi on Tuesday after he failed to respond to the summons issued to him by the police in connection with an case lodged against him.

Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip, the president of Manipur chapter of International Human Rights Association (IHRA) was arrested from his residence at Kishangarh in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

The police in Manipur’s Churachandpur district lodged an FIR against him under section 153-A/505(2) of IPC, related to promoting enmity between different groups or communities on grounds of race, place of birth, language or regional groups etc. and statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will between classes.

The arrest of Haokip came at a time when there were already several protests taken up by different groups against the case against him.

Violent protests broke out in several parts of Manipur following arrest of Haokip.