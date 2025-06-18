Manipur reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 33

Imphal: Manipur has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active infections in the ongoing wave to 33.

Health officials noted a significant surge, with the positivity rate climbing to 32.6% as of Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, the distribution of the 33 confirmed cases so far includes 22 cases from Imphal West, 6 from Imphal East, 4 from Bishnupur, and 1 from Thoubal—all located within the valley region of the state.

Officials said that the first confirmed case of this wave was identified on June 9, when a 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district tested positive after exhibiting symptoms. Her sample was collected at a private clinic in Imphal on June 5, with confirmation arriving four days later.

Of the 33 active cases, one patient recovered on Tuesday, while the remaining individuals are reportedly under home isolation and recovering. Authorities have reinforced contact tracing efforts, and a medical helpline has been activated to assist the public as cases continue to rise.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Manipur has recorded over 1,40,100 COVID-19 cases and 2,149 fatalities linked to the virus.

