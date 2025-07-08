Imphal: A court in Manipur sentenced a rapist to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 after convicting him of the offense of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor girl.

W. Tonen Meitei, Judge of the Fast Track Special Court No. 2, Manipur, passed the sentencing order on Monday, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Court officials reported the sentence on Tuesday.

The records showed that police arrested the rapist identified as Huidrom Amusana (53) on March 9, 2018, after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint.

In her complaint, she stated that Amusana had sexually assaulted her minor daughter by kissing her face and touching her private parts with his hand.

Huidrom Amusana, son of Kulachandra and a resident of Nungoi Makha Leikai in Imphal East district, committed the sexual assault on the minor in his bedroom at around 3 pm on March 7, 2018, while the complainant was away purchasing wares for her shop at Khwairamband Bazar.

During the court proceedings, the victim disclosed that the convict had called out to her while she was playing, taken her to a nearby shop, and bought her Hawai Mangan (roasted dry peas). Later, he had taken her inside his bedroom and had forcibly sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her, saying he would kill her if she disclosed the matter to anybody.

The court also directed the state government to pay Rs 4 lakh to the victim from the Victim Compensation Fund or any other appropriate scheme within 30 days of receiving the order, after conducting proper verification.

The court stated that this compensation must be paid to the victim for the mental trauma she suffered during the incident, investigation, and trial.

Furthermore, the court records showed that police arrested Amusana on March 9, 2018, and kept him in custody until October 1, 2018, which amounted to six months and 22 days. The court ordered the authorities to commute this period from the total term of imprisonment.