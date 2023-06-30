IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (June 30), visited the INA martyr’s complex at Moirang in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

At the INA martyr’s complex at Moirang in Bishnupur district of Manipur, Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

It may be mentioned here that on April 14, 1944 the Indian tricolour was hoisted for the first time on Indian soil by INA soldiers at Moirang.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day trip to violence-hit Manipur.

On Friday (June 30) morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Moirang in Manipur to meet violence-affected people of the state.

On Thursday, Gandhi visited people displaced by the ethnic violence at Churachandpur after reaching there in a helicopter.

Gandhi had to take a chopper after his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the Manipur police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi by saying that the Congress leader should have stayed away from the situation, especially when he cannot bring any solution.”