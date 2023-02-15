Imphal: Women volunteers of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Akoijam Nonganba staged a sit-in-protest demanding justice and authority concerned to establish the facts and circumstances leading to the death.

A large number of women took part in the dharna staged in front of the Tiddim Road Athletic Union ground, Imphal on Tuesday.

Th Ashalata, JAC convenor told the newsmen that Ak Nonganba, son of Ak Laingam, former Manipur minister of road and transport, a resident of Kwakeithel Konjeng Awang Leikai, Imphal was found dead at Changoubung under Kangpokpi police station on Sunday.

He left home along with his girlfriend Thokchom Sonia of the same locality on February 11 in a red car. Though Nonganba did not return home, Sonia returned.

The body of AK Nonganba was recovered with injury marks on his body indicating that it was an unnatural death. The body of Nonganba is at present at RIMS mortuary and the JAC said that it will not claim the body until justice is brought out.

Meanwhile, police said that two suspects, a woman namely Thokchom Sonia and Mayangkhang Moses of Kangpokpi district have been picked up in connection with the crime and further interrogations are under progress