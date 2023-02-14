Imphal: A drug dealer and two abductors were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in Manipur.

The ‘drug dealer’ Khwairakpam Romio, 54, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (ND&PS), the court dossier said.

The Special Judge Bishnupur, W Tonen on Monday convicted the drug dealer.

He was arrested by the Special Intelligence Unit of Manipur Police along with 1050 grams of heroin on October 1, 2004, from Lainingthou Khoriphaba Hill inter-village road under the Nambol police station.

After the completion of the investigation, the Investigating Officer framed charges for trial on October 3, 2015.

The court order also stated that the convict has to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh within five years, failing which he would have to stay in jail for 6 more months.

But the time he stayed in jail during the trial period will be commuted from his 15-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.

Another court order also states that Akoijam Zilla (46) and Sanasam Binoy alias Inee (46) who had abducted a woman in 2001 have been sentenced by Session Judge, Thoubal district to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each.

The court order said in default of payment of the fine, the convicts have to undergo another 6 months of simple imprisonment.