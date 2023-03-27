IMPHAL: Proscribed National Revolutionary Front, Manipur, (NRFM) on Monday claimed responsibility for gunning down a 17-year-old student at Motbung on NH-2 under the Kangpokpi police station on Saturday night.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Sanajaoba Meitei, information and publicity secretary, central headquarters, NRFM states that Seigunlal Misao (17), the only son of Lenkhothang Misao from Sharon Veng Motbung village was shot dead for his involvement in intoxicant drugs.

Despite repeated warnings served to him from being distant from the drug dealing from Sekmai bazaar to Imphal, the school-going student had persistently continued in his shady business, the statement said.

The outfit also warns deterrent punishments would be imparted to those who have been using the anti-people and lost generation business.

Also read: Manipur: 17-year-old student shot dead on Imphal- Dimapur highway

The new development comes at a time when Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs and conduct necessary inquiries into the case.

The CM Tweeted, “The JAC in connection with the death of Seigunlal Misao called on me at my official residence today. The state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs and conduct necessary inquiries into the case.

The government will also consider providing a job to the eligible next of kin.”

The CM also announced of an investigation into the killing of youths stressing that the killer(s) would be arrested within four to five days.

Manipur CM’s assurance was given to the representatives of the newly formed Joint Action Committee Against the Killing of S Misao when the latter called on the CM at his office on Sunday night.

Under the aegis of the JAC, large-scale agitation staging sit-in protests on the NH-2 at Motbung and road blockade protests were held for two days on Saturday night and Sunday.

Notably, the CCTV installed at Letpao Healthcare Centre captured the movement of some individuals including a lady in two-wheelers though it was not of clear identities.

During the protests, the agitators state that the deceased had a good moral character and was a bright student.