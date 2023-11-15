Imphal: Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in a cordon and search operation in a secluded area in Imphal West district, Manipur during the past 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

One 9mm pistol and two magazines loaded with 16 live rounds, one car, Rs. 92,000 in cash, and four mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

He was involved in the extortion of large sums of money from the general public.

The arrested cadre, along with the recovered items and impounded vehicle, has been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

Notably, the KYKL demands the sovereignty of Manipur.

Independent nation Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.

Search operations were also conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Thoubal and Kangpokpi districts.

Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 133 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valleys, and police detained 794 people in connection with violations in different districts of the state.