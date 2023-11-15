Guwahati: The Director General of Assam Police GP Singh has directed the CID to investigate the life threat that Assam minister Atul Bora received via a comment on the Facebook page of Northeast Now (video).

Bora, the Agriculture and Assam Accord Implementation Minister, is also the chief of Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP-led coalition government in the state.

“Reference threat to Hon Minister Sri Atul Bora on a Facebook post, Assam CID has been directed to register a criminal case and take lawful action,” the DGP wrote on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials of the Assam police arrived at the office of Northeast Now to acquire details about the death threat served to Minister Atul Bora.

While commenting on a video package on Assam minister Atul Bora on Northeast Now’s (video) Facebook page, a user by the name of Pranash Shandilya said that a plan is being brewed to bomb the official quarter of the Assam minister.

Pranash Shandilya, the Facebook user, who claimed to be a member of the ULFA-Independent, said that the outfit is planning to bomb the quarter of Minister Atul Bora.

“Atul Bora quatert bomb plant r plan kora hoise. Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee (A plan is being brewed to plant a bomb at the quarter of Atul Bora. We in the ULFA are doing everything. He will not live for too long),” the Facebook user said.