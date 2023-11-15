Guwahati: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has shortlisted a 35-member committee to develop syllabi and teaching-learning material of History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology and Psychology for classes VI to XII.

Michel Danino, a visiting professor at IIT-Gandhinagar is the chairman of the Curricular Area Group (CAG) of Social Science which includes subjects such as History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology and Psychology.

This is in continuation of the 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) which was notified about the finalization curriculum, textbooks and learning material for these classes in July 2023.

An NCERT notification stated, “This group will also coordinate with the Preparatory Stage CAG, as well as with other CAGs as required, to ensure continuity with Grades 3-5, inter-disciplinarity among subjects, and the integration of cross-cutting themes in Social Science.”

“Given the need for vertical and horizontal linkages and integration across disciplines in Social Sciences, both the CAGs — Social Science and Economics will ensure this integration by sharing and discussing drafts of material prepared with each other,” it added.

“The timeline for submitting Handbooks for Teachers to NSTC and NCERT is 25 February 2024,” the notification added.

NCERT is revising the school curriculum in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.