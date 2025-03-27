Imphal: Manipur police intercepted the activities of the international vehicle lifting gang along the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh, India’s last border town in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, on Wednesday.

Manipur police recovered a four-wheeled vehicle stolen from the Chumkedima district of Nagaland on Wednesday in Moreh, according to official reports.

Upon receiving intelligence-based input from various sources, an international vehicle theft racket is trying to smuggle out a lifted vehicle from India to Myanmar through Moreh in India to Tamu in Myanmar.

The Manipur police guarding the Myanmar border were on high alert.

During the operation, authorities recovered a four-wheeled vehicle, but they did not make any arrests related to the incident.

Police discovered the stolen vehicle, which had been taken from Nagaland, abandoned in front of the Buddhist Temple in Moreh Town, within the jurisdiction of the Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.

The report stated that the police at the Sovma station in the Chummkedima district of Nagaland identified the vehicle as stolen.

The police said the vehicle is being handed over to the Inspecting Officer of the case for further action.

Notably, in Assam, police have recently arrested 11 members of a notorious vehicle theft gang operating between Assam and Manipur, with the recovery of 13 stolen motorcycles and three cars.

Similarly, Manipur police also arrested two vehicle lifters with the recovery of two stolen cars, and a two-wheeler from Lilong in Thoubal district recently.

The police said that the stolen vehicles were intended to be smuggled to their Myanmar counterparts.