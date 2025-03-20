Imphal: Assam Rifles apprehended two active members of the two underground groups along with a large number of arms, ammunition, and incriminating items in an operation along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector.

Official reports stated the central paramilitary personnel based on an intelligence input from across the border, had an operation conducted at the border pillar number 76 on the Indian side on Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the operation the security forces captured a cadre of PREPAK (Pro), namely, Laishram Tomba Singh (27) of Wangjing, Thoubal District, and another) cadre of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, namely, Yumnam Roshan Meitei (33) of Wabagai Yangbi Mamang, Kakching District.

The team recovered one 5.56 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG), three LMG Magazine, one LMG Magazine Drum, 194 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, one 7.62mm AK-56 Rifle, two AK Magazines, 125 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a Bayonet (AK Rifle), one Motorola set with charger, two Ammunition Pouch, two Combat Dress, two Rifle Sling, and two Jungle Shoes.

The reports added that the police handed over the arrested persons and the seized items to the concerned police station for legal action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!