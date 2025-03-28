Imphal: Police arrested three heroin couriers, including a woman, while they were trying to transport illegal drugs from the Moreh border town to Dimapur, Nagaland, via Imphal, Manipur.

Meanwhile, two kingpins of the regional drug syndicate are still at large, officials reported.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Two kingpins namely Lily Hmar from Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, and Ismail Key of Laii village in the Senapati district of Manipur are still on the run.

The police arrested KP Jacob, M Joshua, and J Vasti (female), all from the Senapati district of Manipur, and remanded them into custody until April 4.

Police arrested them along with two vehicles, with the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of high-quality heroin powder worth around Rs 10.5 crores in the regional clandestine trade in separate crackdowns in Imphal West and East districts on March 25.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

KP Jacob, the driver of the Bolero vehicle from Maiba village in the Maram area of Senapati district, told the police during questioning that someone promised him Rs 20,000 to transport drugs from Pallel in Kakching district to Senapati in Manipur.

Lily Hmar from Dimapur contacted KP Jacob to arrange the transportation of contraband. On the early morning of March 25, an unknown person delivered a Bolero to Jacob’s house in Senapati on behalf of Lily Hmar.

M Joshua, the driver of the Tata Harrier, shared that Ismail from his village, Laii, Senapati, gave him and his wife J Vasti the Tata Harrier to take them to Pallel. Ismail promised them Rs 5000 and covered the fuel charges after the trip.

However, the police arrested these couriers along with the drugs in the presence of an Executive magistrate.

Police added that attempts are being made to trap the drug kingpins who are slipping from the law protectors so far