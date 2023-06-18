IMPHAL: Are politicians from Manipur involved in rampant drugs trade in the state?

This is a question that has come to fore after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Manipur, in a statement, hinted at possible links between senior politicians from the state with drugs mafia.

On Sunday (June 18), the ITLF asked the Centre and the Manipur government: “Are you ready to disclose the report made by former additional SP Brinda Thongnaojam to the chief minister where she gave the names of politicians and drug lords engaged in drugs businesses in Manipur?”

It may be mentioned here that former Manipur police officer Th Brinda had, on numerous occasions, accused chief minister N Biren Singh of shielding people involved in illegal drugs trade.

In 2018, there was a high profile arrest by Thounaojam Brinda, then an officer of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border team.

However, the accused was almost immediately freed by the Manipur police.

According to the former police officer, the drug-lord was freed after strong instructions from Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

Brinda accused Biren Singh of shielding former chairman of the Chandel autonomous district council Lhukhosei Zou – in the case.

When she had arrested Lhukhosei from Chandel with six others during a raid at his official residence on June 20, 2018 with drugs worth Rs 27 crore in the international market, he was a BJP member.

The ITLF also raised several other questions in the statement.

“Is it true that a relative of the chief minister of Manipur is a prominent drug lord in Imphal?” the ITLF asked.

Moreover, the tribal body from Manipur also questioned the delay in imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

“Law and order have completely collapsed in Manipur and yet President’s Rule is not imposed in the state,” the ITLF stated.

The body also questioned the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regards to the violence in Manipur.

“The Prime Minister has not made any comment on the Manipur crisis to date,” it added.

It may be mentioned here that the Twitter handle of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) was blocked by the micro-blogging site.