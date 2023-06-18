Imphal: The Manipur government has planned to begin normal classes up to Class 8 in violence-hit Manipur from June 21, officials said on Saturday.

The Directorate of School Education notified on Saturday that normal classes for all schools up to Class 8 will resume in Manipur from June 21.

After June 21, considering the law and order situation, the classes for the remaining standards up to college level will be resumed in a phased manner, said an Education Department official.

The official said that all zonal education officers under the Education Department have been directed to take up necessary measures accordingly.

On Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had revealed the plans to relax the curfew from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., allowing normal activities to resume gradually and reopening of schools from June 21.

Meanwhile, as thousands of students are displaced and taking shelter in the relief camps, the Thoubal district Education Department has decided to provide education to the displaced students staying in the relief centres within the district.

Education Department officials said that around 6,000 students of various standards have been displaced due to the ethnic violence that hit the state on May 3.

Manipur Education Minister Bashanta Singh had said earlier that the department is taking steps for the welfare of the affected students.

“Study materials like notebooks, pens, pencils, sports materials, and uniforms will be provided to the displaced students,” he had said.

Singh further said that volunteer teachers will be deputed for the students staying in the relief camps to organise coaching classes.

He had said that the transfer of displaced students studying in Class 9-12 to schools of their choice will be allowed, provided seats are available.

“If seats are not available in the selected school, arrangements will be made in other nearby schools,” said Singh.

He added that those who live in far-flung areas will be provided with gadgets like tablets for distance learning.