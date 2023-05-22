Guwahati: The Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of mobile data and internet services across the state for further five days, amid reports of recurrence of incidents like arson of houses and the state government’s bid to curb the spread of rumors and hate speeches through the use of various social media platforms.

The order, issued by the Manipur Home Department, said there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use the social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state.

The notice also stated that there is an imminent danger of loss of life or damage to public and private property, and wide spread disturbances to the public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumors, which might be transmitted or circulated to the public through social media or messaging services on mobile phones, Short Message Service (SMS) and dongle services.

It further stated that to thwart the design and activities of the anti-national and anti-social elements, to maintain peace and communal harmony, and to prevent any loss of life or danger to the public or private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumors, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter besides others, on various electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone, sending bulk SMS, for facilitating, and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and damage public or private property by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.

The order added that it is being issued to prevent any disturbances of peace of the public, under the jurisdiction of Manipur, and shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect, from the time the suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm of 26 May, 2023.

The hill state has been rocked by ethnic clashes, ever since it erupted on May 3, 2023, claiming at least 73 lives so far besides injuring around 230 people and rendering thousands of people homeless.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while speaking on the sidelines of a program on Anti-Terrorism Day at the Old Secretariat in Imphal on Sunday, called for peace amid the challenges of maintaining the law and order situation in the state following the unrest earlier this month.

Chief Minister Singh also appealed to the people of the state, to blame the government and not the communities.