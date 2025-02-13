Imphal: Manipur police launched Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card drives and cautioned people about the fraudsters impersonating and seeking money from various people, including business communities, government employees, and police officers.

A police spokesman said that cognisance has been taken and legal action initiated, while the identity of the fraudster is being withheld.

The new initiative is in response to the seizures of several mobile phones from the undergrounds who are using fake identities by impersonating their targets.

An FIR case was registered at the Porompat Police Station under the jurisdiction of the Imphal East district for selling activated Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards on fake identity papers/by impersonating someone else.

Such SIM cards are used by anti-social and underground elements for extortion and intimidation of the general public, the police report said on Thursday.

During the investigation of a recent criminal case, this facet came to light wherein the subscriber, on whose name the SIM card was issued, was not aware of it and the SIM card was being used by a cadre of Underground outfits for anti-social purposes.

The report further added that some raids were conducted in the course of investigation and such raids will continue.

The report directed all Mobile service providers to ensure that proper periodic verification at all levels is done, failing which strict legal action will follow.