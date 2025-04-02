Manipur Police arrest two for aiding extortion on NH-102

Imphal: The Anti-Extortion unit of Manipur Police Commandos has arrested two individuals for aiding underground organizations in extorting money from transport vehicles along National Highway-102, which connects Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland.

During the operation, police recovered two mobile handsets with SIM cards, a four-wheeler, and several incriminating documents, including demand letters.

According to the Anti-Extortion unit, the arrested individuals have been identified as Wahengbam Binanta Singh (45) from Palace Compound near Heinou Makhong, Imphal East, and Hijam Gogoba Singh, also known as Gogo (44), from Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal in the same district.

The arrests were made on Tuesday night from Wangkhei Keithel Ashangbi and Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East District. The two were allegedly involved in facilitating extortion activities targeting transport vehicles in the Sekmai area of Imphal West District over the past few months.

Following their arrest, both individuals were handed over to the police along with the seized items, and FIRs were registered under relevant sections of the law for further legal proceedings.

