Manipur: Police arrest underground cadre for extortion on NH-102

Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested a cadre of the newly formed underground outfit G-5, associated with the proscribed PREPAK group, for his alleged involvement in extorting money from goods vehicles traveling between Dimapur (Nagaland) and Imphal (Manipur) along National Highway 102.

The accused, identified as Moirangthem Alexender Singh, also known as Satpa (22), was apprehended at Luwangsangbam on NH-102 under Heingnag police station on Friday. Along with his arrest, authorities seized several illegal documents, police sources confirmed.

The crackdown followed complaints from transport organizations, including the Senapati District Truck Owners’ Association and the Senapati District Truck Drivers’ Union.

According to the complaints, a group of miscreants forcefully seized the keys of five trucks transporting ‘Dimapur sand’ near Sekmai in Imphal West district on February 9 at around 9:30 AM. As a result, the vehicles were left stranded.

Further reports revealed that more than 50 sand-laden trucks, owned by Naga proprietors, have been stuck in the Sekmai area since February 7 due to illegal tax demands by unidentified armed individuals.

Following an investigation, the police apprehended the suspect and remanded him into judicial custody for necessary legal proceedings.