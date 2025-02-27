Imphal: Manipur police arrested two alleged cadres of different underground outfits during a crackdown at Imphal International Airport in Manipur and another hideout.

They seized extorted money, a four-wheeler, and incriminating documents.

Acting on intelligence reports about anti-social activists near the airport, a team from Singjamei police station in Manipur remained on high alert.

During a flash operation, they arrested Shamjetsabam Romananda Singh (23), an active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

Following his interrogation, the police raided a targeted area.

The team then arrested Sapam Jamesbond (25), an active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro), at Singjamei Makha Kakwa Asem Leikai in Imphal West District, Manipur.

Police said he collected money through extortion from the public, government offices, Pradhans, businessmen, and shops.

They recovered two mobile handsets, Rs. 800, and a four-wheeler from his possession.