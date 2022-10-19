Guwahati: Construction of a new Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) with Technical Block cum Air Traffic Control tower and Apron Linked Taxiway and Associated City side works will be taken up at Manipur’s Imphal International Airport soon.

Sanmukh Jugani, Regional Executive Director, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that a new airport terminal building will be constructed with all modern facilities at Imphal International airport.

Work has already been awarded and it is expected to be completed in 24 months, Jugani told reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday.

He said the cost of the project is Rs. 500 Cr (approx) and the new terminal building will be spread over an area of 22,000 Sqm and will have world class passenger facilities.

The NITB will be able to cater to around 800 passengers during Peak Hour flight operations.

The Annual passenger capacity of this NITB will be around 2.5 million passengers per annum, AAI said in a statement.

The ATC Control Tower Cum Technical Block will have Ground floor + 6 floors that will be of 40-meter height. The Service Building of the airport will be built in an Area of 2152 sqm.

A new Apron and Taxiways will also be built with total number of eight Stands for Code –C type aircrafts- Airbus A 320 and Boeing 737, it added.

The Cargo complex at the Imphal Airport is being built at a Cost of Rs.16 Crore (approx.) of which physical progress of over 69 % has been completed and is expected to be completed by 31/03/2023. The cargo complex will have a capacity of 1, 05,120 MT/Annum.

The present Terminal Building at Imphal Airport caters to around 250 arrival + 250 Departures during peak hours. It is designed for passenger handling capacity of 0.6 million Per Annum, the statement added.