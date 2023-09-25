Imphal: The proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) celebrated its 45th raising day on Monday in Manipur.

Hoisting the party flag, saluting their flag, and offering tributes to all the martyrs who had laid down their lives in the course of the liberation movement were the highlights of the celebrations.

According to a press release issued by RPF Deputy Secretary, Publicity, Roben Khuman, the celebrations were organized at its general head-quarters, tactical command, strategic command, 252 mobile battalion, other military units, departments, stations, Central Bureau’s SR-1, SR-2, SR-3 and SR-4.

Also Read: Assam gets 179 MW power from NTPC’s Dadri-I Plant instead of assured 300 MW

It was also celebrated across the state in areas covered by Central Bureau’s divisions 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 together with the public by putting up star-embossed festoons and PLA’s red star.

On the occasion, it wished that all the indigenous people of Manipur unite and work collectively for the betterment of the people and the country.

Also Read: Assam: Water birds decline at Deepor Beel; 817 birds recorded

In the day police were seen busying pulling down the PLA flags and festoons hoisted at different locations in the Manipur valley on Monday.

Founded by N Bisheshwar Singh on 25 September 1978, it has been waging guerrilla warfare in Manipur for the restoration of the state’s “lost sovereignty”.

It may be mentioned that Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.