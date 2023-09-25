Guwahati: The Ministry of Power on Monday allocated 179 MW of power instead of 300 MW to Assam from Dadri-I Plant of NTPC, two weeks after giving assurance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month met with the Union Power Minister, RK Singh in New Delhi amid the power crisis in the state.

During the meeting, the union minister assured to allocate at least 300MW of power to the state as there was a shortfall of power.

However, after two weeks, 179 MW of power was allocated to Assam.

In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority, the Power Ministry wrote, “Keeping in view the power relinquished by Govt. of Delhi in NTPC Dadri-I Plant and the request of Government of Assam, it has been decided to allocate the 179 MW Power (currently allocated to Haryana upto 30.09.2023 vide allocation order dated 28.10.2022) of NTPC’s Dadri-I Plant to Assam w.e.f. 01.10.2023 for a period of one year at CERC determined tariff.”

“CEA is requested to get the allocation implemented under intimation to all concerned w.e.f. 01.10.2023,” it added.

Immediately, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Power Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji for considering my personal request and allocating an additional 179 MW of power to the State We are committed to ensuring adequate supply of power to industries and households that fuels the Assam growth story.”