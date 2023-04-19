IMPHAL: Half a dozen of family members rendered homeless when the heavy storm, accompanied by hail and strong winds, lashed southern parts of Manipur causing extensive damages in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The storm, which began at around 11.50 pm, lasted for around 15 minutes and uprooted dwelling houses, outhouses, several trees and electric poles in the two districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur.

One tin roop dwelling house and an outhouse belonging to one Thongam Ongbi Leibakchaobi Leima, a resident of Borayangbi Gram Panchayat Ward Number 9 of the Kumbi Assembly constituency in Bishnupur district have been brown away by the strong wing.

Similarly, a wooden house of one Naorem Shyam of Chandolpokpi Chingyapat was also swept away by the strong wing at around 12 am on Tuesday.

In this district, half a dozen of a family members rendered homeless.

In and around the Mission Veng of the Churachandpur district headquarters, three houses, and several electric poles have also been uprooted.

Some portions of the roops and walls of the Churachandpur Medical College have also been caused extensive damages in the strong windstroms.

Power that have been cut off for several houses at these locations have been restored in the afternoon on Tuesday.

However, there is no report of loss of life in the natural fury.

The damage caused by the storm is being assessed, official sources said.