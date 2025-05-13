Manipur pays tribute to BSF jawan Deepak Chingakham killed in Jammu drone attack

Imphal: Manipur paid its final respects to Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Deepak Chingakham (25), who lost his life during ‘Operation Sindoor’ along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector.

The last rites were performed with full state honours on Tuesday at his native village, Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district.

Deepak’s mortal remains were flown to Imphal Airport from Delhi via an Air India flight. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the airport, where Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other dignitaries paid tribute to the fallen soldier.

From the airport, his body was taken to his hometown in a funeral procession that drew hundreds of mourners, who paid homage by showering flower petals and waving the national flag.

Along the route from Imphal to Yairipok Yambem, villagers and supporters joined the procession, chanting patriotic slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Long live Manipur.” At his residence, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as grief-stricken family members, including his father Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, mourned the loss of their son and national hero.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a post on X, described Deepak as “a son of Manipur, a hero of the nation.” He confirmed that Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham of the 7th Battalion, BSF, was martyred in the line of duty during a drone attack on May 10, 2025, at Kharkhola Border Outpost.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also visited Deepak’s family to offer condolences. In a heartfelt message on X, Singh said, “His quiet courage and deep sense of service will always be remembered. The love and pride his family holds for him are deeply moving. May his soul rest in peace.”

The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to Deepak’s family under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme.