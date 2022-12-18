Imphal: The activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP on Saturday joined the nationwide protests against Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations on December 16.

Manipur’s BJYM workers staged a sit-in-protest, marched on the streets of Imphal, and burnt the effigies of Bilawal Bhutto to protest against Bhutto’s remarks, who called

Prime Minister Modi as “butcher of Gujarat.”

Strongly condemning the distasteful and uncivilized remark, the BJP youth wing in a memorandum submitted to the president of India through the Manipur governor states that the comments reflect the utter frustration of a desperate political dynasty trying to make himself relevant in the failed state of Pakistan.

His vilification of PM Modi emanates from his country’s frustration over its instability to continue using terrorism as state policy.



India’s relentless pursuit of exposing Pakistan’s mothership of global terrorism has been echoed by countries across the world, which have spoken in unison to condemn Islamabad’s terror designs, said the memorandum, a copy of which was sent to the Prime Minister.

The increasing counter-terrorism stands in the global diplomatic agenda has hurt Pakistan’s terror factories and squeezed their space, it said.

“India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi has made tremendous progress across the board, from lifting millions of its citizens from poverty to providing leadership in tackling global challenges,” the memorandum read.

Even as it continues to remain a global bright spot, Pakistan on the other hand is touching new lows of decay and degradation, it added.