Imphal: A team of Manipur police arrested one alleged drug smuggler and claimed to have seized contraband drugs weighing 421.60 grams of brown sugar valued at around Rs 45 lakhs.

With this arrest and seizure, a total of 1.630 kgs of brown sugar have been recovered from two alleged smugglers along the Manipur-Nagaland border since November 2, 2023.

Based on input from intelligence, a team of the Senapati district police waylaid a vehicle plying from Senapati (Manipur) towards Nagaland on NH 102 and the team was conducting frisking and checking a four-wheeler.

The contraband item was seized while checking the Tata Yodha vehicle along the Imphal-Dimapur highway at around 2 km south of Mao police station at around 4 pm. on Tuesday.

After the driver of the vehicle was identified as Songkhanching Haokip (36) of Chassad village, Manipur’s Ukhrul district, the vehicle was checked thoroughly in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

The police further stated that on checking the vehicle, 35 soap cases containing brown sugar were found concealed on the upper hood (tarpaulin cover) of the vehicle.

The soap cases were found to contain 421.60 grams of brown sugar (without the weight of the soap cases).

In addition to seizing the brown sugar, Songkhanching Haokip was formally arrested and later handed them over to the Mao police station for their line of action, the police added.