Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has informed that heavy machineries have been deployed for rescue operations at the landslide hit area at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur.

Along with the heavy machineries, a sophisticated device is also being used by the search and rescue personnel at the landslide-hit Tupul area in Manipur.

This sophisticated device is ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’.

“Heavy machineries along with ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ have been deployed to expedite the operation,” Manipur CM Biren Singh informed.

But what is ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’?

‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ is a device developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India.

Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) is a sensor used for detection and location of static and moving targets, especially human beings behind walls.

Through-Wall radar imaging (TWRI) is a viable technology for providing high quality imagery of enclosed structures.

TWRI makes use of electromagnetic waves below the S-band to penetrate through building wall materials.

The indoor scene can be illuminated from each antenna, and be reconstructed using the data from the receive antennas.

Due to the “see”-through ability, TWRI has attracted much attention in the last decade with a variety of important civilian and military applications.

For instance, this technology is employed for surveillance and detection of humans and interior objects in urban environments, and for search and rescue operations in military situations.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh visited the landslide-hit Tupul area in Noney district on Friday to take stock of the ongoing rescue operations.

He interacted with top officials of the search and rescue agencies, including the Indian Army, during his visit.

The Manipur chief minister added that the search and rescue operations may continue for another couple of days.

A joint operational task force is coordinating efforts to remove the thick mud and debris from the landslide hit area in Tupul in Noney district of Manipur.

A massive landslide was reported from at Noney district in Manipur late on Wednesday night.

Due to incessant heavy rain for last few days, the hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave away and came down on the under-construction station yard.

The under construction Tupul station building, track formation and camps of construction workers got damaged as a result of the massive landslide.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district of Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide completely blocked Ijei river at Makhuam village in Noney district of Manipur.

The river flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts of Manipur.