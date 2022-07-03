The death toll in the landslide incident at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur has climbed to 37.

On Sunday, three more bodies were recovered by the search and rescue personnel at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur.

Among the bodies recovered on Sunday, two were civilians and the other a personnel of the 107th infantry battalion of Territorial Army.

“…mortal remains of 23 Territorial Army personnel and 11 civilians have been recovered so far,” a defence statement read.

Moreover, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians were also safely rescued.

At least 25 more persons (6 Territorial Army personnel and 19 civilians) are believed to be still missing after the tragedy struck them on Wednesday night.

“Relentless efforts to search for the remaining …will continue till the last individual is found,” the defence statement added.

Notably, a multi-agency search and rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF is underway at the tragedy struck Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur.

Mortal remains of seven Territorial Army personnel have been sent to Kolkata, Bagdora and Agartala on board an IAF aircraft and an Indian Army helicopter.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit area in at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur was affected due to incessant rains since Saturday evening.

Heavy rains have also triggered fresh landslides at the incident site that blocked the main approach road to the site.