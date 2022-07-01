The death toll due to landslide at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur has risen to 10 (9 army men and 1 civilian).

On Friday morning, two more bodies were recovered by the search and rescue personnel.

The two bodies recovered on Friday morning belonged to personnel of the 107th infantry battalion of the Territorial Army.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the remaining around 48 missing persons in the area.

The missing persons include 27 civilians and 21 soldiers.

Meanwhile, search operations are to continue throughout the day on Friday.

A joint operational task force is coordinating efforts to remove the thick mud and debris from the landslide hit area in Tupul in Noney district of Manipur.

Thus far, 18 people have been rescued (13 personnel of territorial army and 5 civilians).

A massive landslide was reported from at Noney district in Manipur late on Wednesday night.

Due to incessant heavy rain for last few days, the hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave away and came down on the under-construction station yard.

The under construction Tupul station building, track formation and camps of construction workers got damaged as a result of the massive landslide.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district of Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide completely blocked Ijei river at Makhuam village in Noney district of Manipur.

The river flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts of Manipur.