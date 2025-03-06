Imphal: The Nagas of Noney district in Manipur, mostly school-going students, participated in a campaign to make India a drug-free nation.

They aimed to educate the public, especially youth and children, about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Hundreds of male and female runners took part in the open category.

The District Administration Noney, District Social Welfare Office Noney, and Noney Police jointly organized the event.

The Zeliangrong Nagas predominantly inhabit the district.

The female category started from Longmai Bazar bridge to Makhuam part-4 waiting shed on NH-37, ending at the Longmai-3 common ground.

The male category started from Longmai Bazar bridge to DC junction on NH-37, ending at the Longmai-3 common ground.

Meanwhile, the Mega Marathon, organized under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) campaign, began with Noney Superintendent of Police Peter Namsadai Pamei flagging off the race at Longmai Bazar.

Noney ADC Stiff Khapudang and other dignitaries attended the event.

Among the enthusiastic runners, Gainithui Malangmei won first place in the male category, followed by Gaitanthai Gonmei in second, while Rephidim Phaomei in third.

In the women’s category, Kathanduanliu Gonmei claimed first prize, Lungthaoliu Panmei took second, and Gaingamliu Kamei secured third.

The NMBA, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on August 15, 2020, aims to make India a drug-free nation and educate the public on the dangers of substance abuse.