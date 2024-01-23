Imphal: Gaan-Ngai, the biggest festival of the Zeliangrong Nagas who inhabit Manipur, Assam, and Nagaland was celebrated with a performance of ritual Joupan Keikhang (offering of holy wine to the Almighty) followed by Mai-Lapmei (extraction of sacred fire) and Ho-Hoing – an invocation of god.

On Tuesday it was restricted to a one-day instead of a traditional weeklong celebration as in the previous year owing to the present conflict and imposition of nocturnal curfew in the state.

The state-level Gaan-Ngai Festival-2024 was held at Longjang village in Noney district on Tuesday showcasing the rich culture of the Zeliangrong community such as traditional songs, traditional drum-beating, cultural dances, etc.

It is a festival of post-harvest which is celebrated when the granaries of the whole villages are free from all agricultural work. People turn to celebration, festivity, and worship of God and honor the death in the form of ritual farewell.

The festival consists of a series of rites and rituals and the most significant part is the worshipping of Tingkao Rawang (Supreme God). Extracting of sacred fire, ho hoing — an invocation of god, offering of holy wine to god besides cultural extravaganza were the main highlights of the festival.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh have conveyed their greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of Gaan Ngai 2024.