Imphal: In a move to conserve the biodiversity of the northeastern region in particular and globally in general, the killing of wild animals and hunting expeditions of birds have been banned in the forests, land, and streams of the Bitiang (Laphok) village in Manipur’s Noney district.

An amount of Rs. 1 lakh fine would be imposed on anybody who violates the poaching ban, Bitiang (Laphok) Village Chairman, M Daniel said in a statement issued here on Friday.

The chairman in a notification stated that the specific sites of prohibition are Gamubithok/stream adjoining Tupul/Aphanthok stream to Pangnutoulong landscape and Pupangthok stream joining Tupul/Phanthok to Gandekpangthok stream, Ngangpangthok stream to Longjang border, Rengpukdai to Kalong boundary within the jurisdiction of Bitiang (Laphok) village.

All forms of poaching such as poisoning water by using poisonous leaves, inverter, and bleaching powder are prohibited from November 17, 2023, onwards.

He also sought full support and cooperation from all government and non-government organisations for the preservation of wild animals and birds.