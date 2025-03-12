Manipur: No free movement of Meitei in Kuki Zo areas says ITLF women wing

Imphal: Amid the crisis that reportedly erupted in the Kuki-dominated areas of Manipur for the past 3 days, the ITLF women wing undergoes vehicle checking along the national highways in search of Meitei community people.

In a video that circulated on many social media platforms on wednesday, a representative of ITLF women wing said that the forum restricted the free movement of Meitei community in the Kuki Zos areas.

She said the shutdown, however, will not affect movement of essential commodities laden vehicles through the Kuki Zos inhabited areas.

“Separate administration will only be the key solution of the present crisis. The Meitei community has grasped 90 percent of the financial assistance that the centre allocated for the state,” she added.

Notably, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered the state authority to start free movement along the National highways and all the roads of Manipur from March 8.

Union Home Minister also directed the authority to take strict action against those who obstruct the initiative.

Averse to the Union Home Minister’s order, the Kuki Zo demonstrators agitated to obstruct the free movement of vehicles in the Kuki Zo inhabited areas of national highways. The agitation reportedly led to a fierce clash between security forces and the demonstrators.

According to reports, officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) arrived in Churachandpur on Tuesday. The team will hold a dialogue with the Kuki Zo Council to find a solution of the standoff.