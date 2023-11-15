Imphal: Manipur’s grandest festival, Ningol Chakkouba, typically celebrated with vibrant festivities and family gatherings, took a sombre turn on Wednesday as thousands of Meitei women staged sit-ins demanding an end to the ongoing communal violence that has plagued the state for seven months.

In a historic first, the Meitei community decided to forgo their cherished Ningol Chakkouba festivities in solidarity with the victims of the conflict.

The decision was made in response to repeated appeals from civil society organizations (CSOs) to skip the celebrations as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives in the violence.

Also Read: Assam: Defamation suit filed against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for ‘humiliating vaishnavite culture’

Relief camps across Manipur, housing thousands of displaced individuals, became the epicentre of the silent protests.

Over 350 relief centres have been established across the state, providing refuge to over 61,000 individuals who were displaced by the violence that erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3, 2023.

Ningol Chakkouba, a time for joyous reunions and shared feasts, sees married Meitei women, adorned in their finest attire, visit their parental homes at the invitation of their brothers.

Also Read: Alcohol prices in Assam is less compared to Karnataka: Pijush Hazarika

Brothers and sisters indulge in a lavish spread of delicacies, primarily featuring fish dishes.

As a token of appreciation, the brothers present their sisters with gifts, seeking their blessings for a prosperous year ahead.

This year, however, the festive atmosphere was replaced by a palpable sense of grief and a yearning for peace.

The streets of the Imphal Valley, typically bustling with festive preparations, remained eerily deserted, and shops and businesses remained closed.