Imphal: The Special Court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Manipur has sentenced a 43-year-old drug trafficker to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Judge Monalisa Maibam delivered the verdict on Thursday, sentencing Lunkhongam Haokip, a resident of Langkhong village in Kangpokpi district, who was convicted under Section 21(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

He was produced before the court via video conferencing from Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, where he has been lodged.

Haokip, son of Janglet Haokip, was convicted on July 17 in connection with a 2022 case registered at the Narcotic Affairs and Border (NAB) Police Station. He was arrested on October 15, 2022, after being caught with 2.040 kg of brown sugar hidden in the toolbox of his two-wheeler near Pukhao Terapur, close to Dolaithabi Dam in Imphal East.

The court ordered the fine of Rs 1 lakh to be paid within six months. Failure to do so will result in an additional one-year term of simple imprisonment.

However, the court also granted relief by setting off the 1,012 days Haokip has already spent in custody against his sentence.

Additionally, the court directed jail authorities to ensure that Haokip receives appropriate medical care while in prison.