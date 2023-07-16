Guwahati: A team of Assam Police apprehended suspected notorious drug traffickers from the Gobardhana area in Baksa district.

The arrested three were identified as Saddam Hussain, Ajijul Rahman, and Riyajul Ali.

Also Read: Assam: 22-year-old drowns in Dhubri while bathing in river

Acting on a specific input, the police executed an operation and seized a substantial amount of suspected drugs.

Also Read: Caller from Assam warns of hijack threat to Delhi-Tel Aviv flight

As per reports, the police also confiscated 11 containers filled with illicit substances, two syringes, and two cell phones, all of which are believed to be connected to illicit activities.

An investigation has been initiated by the police.