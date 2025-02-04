Imphal: The Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO), representing the 11 Naga Tribes of Manipur’s Chandel district, has called for a mass rally and a 12-hour shutdown in Manipur’s Chandel and Tengnoupal districts on February 12.

The protest is in response to the construction of the border fencing and the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The shutdown, which will begin at 6 am, was announced following a resolution passed during an emergency meeting by the CNPO, Tribe Hohos, NSUC, and NCAC on February 3.

The protest aims to highlight opposition to the border fencing and its impact on the region.

The shutdown will affect all Naga areas in the Chandel and Tengnoupal districts, with the CNPO urging public cooperation and participation.

This call for action follows a similar rally held by the Konyak Union in Nagaland’s Longwa village.